1 person dies after home invasion shooting in east Charlotte

The shooting happened at a home on Paces Glen Avenue on Monday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people were shot after a home invasion on Monday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Paces Glen Avenue and Redman Road just after 9:40 p.m. on Monday, according to police.

One of the victims found at the scene died from injuries suffered in the shooting. The other victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are not sure how many people were inside the home at the time of the shooting. They believe the shooting happened during the course of a home invasion.

Officers told WCNC Charlotte that additional people have come to the hospital with gunshot wounds that might be connected to the shooting.

CMPD has not provided details on the victim or any suspects involved. WCNC Charlotte is working to learn more about the investigation.

WCNC Charlotte is committed to reporting on the issues facing the communities we serve. We tell the stories of people working to solve persistent social problems. We examine how problems can be solved or addressed to improve the quality of life and make a positive difference. WCNC Charlotte is seeking solutions for you. Send your tips or questions to newstips@wcnc.com.

FREE PODCASTS ON WCNC CHARLOTTE:

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts