CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Police are investigating after a male subject told officers he was attacked by a group of suspects and then was held captive for three nights in north Charlotte.

According to CMPD, a male subject told investigators he was voluntarily at a friend's house in the 8300 block of Highlander Court in north Charlotte Sunday night. While the male subject was at the house, a group of suspects began making accusations against the male subject and proceeded to tie him to a chair and then attacked him with a machete and a baseball bat, according to CMPD.

The male subject later freed himself, fled the residence Wednesday morning and then approached a neighbor telling her to call 911. The male subject then called a family member to pick him up and once he was picked up, they then moved to another location, where CMPD said officers were able to speak with him.

During the investigation, CMPD was able to develop "probable causes" on four suspects and obtained warrants for their arrests. Officers later located all four of the suspects and charged them in connection with the kidnapping case.

CMPD located and charged the following individuals:

Carnis Poindexter Jr., 18, is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, communicating threats, kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Monazha Thompson, 18, is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, communicating threats, kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Mikkaala Lewis, 31, is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, communicating threats, kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Carnis Poindexter Sr., 52, is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, communicating threats, kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Anyone with information on the suspects or this case is asked to call 704-334-1600.

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC