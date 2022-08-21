Police investigating overnight shooting in Boone

Witnesses at the scene told officers that an altercation between pedestrians and passengers of a black Chevy truck led to a shooting.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOONE, N.C. — Authorities in Boone are asking for the public's help to identify individuals involved in a shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

Around 1:15 a.m., the Boone Police Department and Appalachian State University Police Department responded to a shots fired call along West King Street in the Downtown Boone area. Upon arrival, witnesses at the scene told officers that an altercation between pedestrians and passengers of a black Chevy truck led to a shooting.

Those in the truck drove away from the area, and the pedestrians began running away, police said.

Officers eventually located the truck and passengers. The truck was seen having multiple bullet holes, but no one in the truck suffered injuries. Police said there was also damage incurred to two downtown businesses.

The pedestrians involved in the altercation were not present when officers arrived at the scene of the truck, police said.

Photos provided by Boone police show that two males were reportedly seen running towards the truck at the time shots were fired, and the other males and a female were seen on surveillance footage near the altercation and shooting.

PHOTOS: Individuals wanted in shooting in Boone, officials say 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4

Police described the individual who was reportedly seen shooting the weapon as a black male, appearing to be in his early to mid-20s with facial hair and wearing white t-shirt, black athletic pants, white shoes and a light brown baseball hat.

The other individuals in the images are wanted for questioning in the investigation.

Police described the second individual observed on footage running towards the truck as a black male, appearing to be in his early to mid-20s and wearing a black t-shirt, black jeans and tan shoes.

No other description was provided for the individuals in question.

Boone police asking that anyone who was witness to this incident or has knowledge of the identity of any of the individuals on surveillance footage, regarding the Discharging of a Firearm into an Occupied Vehicle, and Assault with a deadly weapon or any other crimes, is asked to call Crime Stoppers / Boone Police Department at 828-268-6900.

Check back here for updates and on the WCNC Charlotte app.

WCNC Charlotte is committed to reporting on the issues facing the communities we serve. We tell the stories of people working to solve persistent social problems. We examine how problems can be solved or addressed to improve the quality of life and make a positive difference. WCNC Charlotte is seeking solutions for you. Send your tips or questions to newstips@wcnc.com.



