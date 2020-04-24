CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in north Charlotte early Friday morning.

According to police, the shooting happened in the 2700 block of Catalina Avenue at around 1:03 a..m.

Officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call for service. Upon arrival, officers located a man with a gunshot wound inside of a home. The victim was transported to Atrium Health Carolina’s Medical Center by Medic and is in critical condition.

Homicide Detectives responded to the scene and are currently canvassing the area to determine whether there are any additional witnesses to this incident.

\Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

OTHER STORIES ON WCNC

President Trump showcases idea heat, humidity could help fight coronavirus

Mecklenburg County reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths

Somber Congress, many in masks, pass almost $500B more in coronavirus aid

Coronavirus pushes US unemployment toward highest since Depression; Trump to sign $500B aid bill