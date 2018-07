SALISBURY, N.C. -- Police are investigating a suspicious package in Salisbury Tuesday night.

According to Salisbury Police, the investigation is happening on Little Street between North Clay Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue North.

Police say Innes Street between North Clay Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue North is shut down due to the investigation.

