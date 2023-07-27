Police investigation underway at Birkdale Village

WCNC Charlotte has a crew on scene where police have blocked off Birkdale Village Townley Road with crime scene tape.

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Police are investigating an incident at Birkdale Village Thursday morning.

WCNC Charlotte has a crew on scene where the Huntersville Police Department has blocked off Birkdale Village Townley Road near Birkdale Commons Parkway with crime scene tape.

Broken glass was seen at the storefront of Fink's Jewelers on Birkdale Commons Parkway following the investigation.

No word from police on the incident they are investigating. WCNC Charlotte has reached out to the Huntersville Police Department for more information.