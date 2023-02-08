Police investigation continues in Steele Creek following SWAT situation

SWAT teams were deployed to the area early morning, Tuesday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a home in Steele Creek. This follows an early morning SWAT situation at the 6400 Block of Revolutionary Trail.

Officers are still investigating this incident.

Active SWAT Team Deployment in the Steele Creek Division https://t.co/DJdItR25UP — CMPD News (@CMPD) February 8, 2023

People who live in this area are advised to follow instructions of CMPD officers on the scene.

