CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A juvenile is being questioned by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police after a threat against Olympic High School was posted on social media.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Police Chief Lisa Mangum said officers don't know for sure if a weapon was on campus Tuesday, but the school was placed on lockdown as soon as students reported the threat to administrators.

"Thankfully, students took the responsibility to notify the administrators immediately and action could be taken," Mangum said. "We immediately went into lockdown to ensure the students' safety and initiated the investigation."

Mangum said several students received "indirect" threats on their phones and that a photo and video were posted with multiple individuals threatening the school. She said detectives are still working to locate the second suspect. The juvenile who was detained by police has not been identified and it is not known if they are a student at Olympic.

"We have been able to establish the individual responsible for this post. We are actively searching for a second suspect who we have not located at this time," Mangum said.

After the school went on lockdown, CMPD officers at the school began searching every room on campus to confirm there was not an active threat to students or staff. Once the all-clear was given, Olympic was put on a modified lockdown and students were released to their parents. Mangum said if students can't be picked up early, they would be allowed to stay at the school until normal dismissal time and ride the bus home on a regular schedule.

"The kids are safe and they are not in any danger whatsoever," Mangum said.

Olympic High School principal Erik Olejarczyk sent the following message to parents and guardians of Olympic students Tuesday morning:

"This is Principal Erik Olejarczyk calling to let you know our school is on lockdown. Students and staff are safe. No one will be allowed on or off campus until the lockdown is lifted. We are on lockdown as a precaution due to a threat on social media. Law enforcement is on campus to investigate. I will call again as soon as possible with an update."

A large group of parents arrived at the school shortly after receiving the message from the principal wanting answers for what caused the lockdown. School administrators have not yet told parents what type of threat was made or who posted it, according to NBC Charlotte's Ruby Durham.

A lot of parents at Olympic High School right now wanting answers as to what’s going on inside the building. No word just yet on what type of threat was posted to social media. pic.twitter.com/Tl90Nnm0fJ — Ruby Durham WCNC (@RubyElizDurham) November 13, 2018

#OlympicHS is on lockdown as a precaution due to a threat on social media. Students and staff are safe. #CMPD and @CharMeckSchools law enforcement are investigating. Olympic families are being notified via direct phone calls. Updates will be provided asap. — CMPD News (@CMPD) November 13, 2018

"We sent out numerous CMS Connect messages. Our principal sent numerous messages to the families of our students to keep them advised of the situation as it progressed," Mangum said. "I think this time we made sure we communicated with our families and community."

On October 29, a 14-year-old said a stranger threatened to bring an explosive device to the school. CMS told NBC Charlotte the threat was not credible, saying, "The social threat was shared at night during a time school was not in session. Law enforcement found the social media account to be fake, therefore no suspect was identified or arrested. The school was searched that evening and nothing found."

No have been filed in the case. The investigation is still active.

This is a developing story. Please stick with WCNC.com as more information becomes available.

