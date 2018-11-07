KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. - Police have located and detained a man they say is responsible for injuring four people in an armed robbery in Kings Mountain.

The suspect is currently being evaluated after he wrecked his car during a brief pursuit in Cleveland County.

According to police, a Hispanic male entered the smoke shop on South York Road near East King Street demanding for money. During the incident, a struggle ensued between the suspect and an employee. The suspect ultimately fled the scene and made off with an unknown amount of money in the armed robbery, according to police.

Police confirmed to NBC Charlotte Thursday that one person was shot, two were stabbed and the fourth victim had a superficial wound. Kings Mountain Police responded to the initial armed robbery call before turning over the investigation to the SBI.

A business owner near the store, who asked not to be identified, said one of the injured people came to him for help.

"I'm just shocked. The lady walked around the corner with her hands out," the man said. "I thought she had spilled something, but actually it was blood, and she was trying to tell me to call the police."

Neither the identities of the victims nor the extent of their injuries has been released.

Investigators believe the suspect drove off in a burgundy Toyota RAV-4 SUV with a paper license plate.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Kings Mountain Police at 704-734-0444.

