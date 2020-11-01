CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD is looking for three suspects who they said robbed a gas station at gunpoint in east Charlotte last Monday.

Police said a man and two women robbed the Quick Trip on Eastway Drive around noon on January 6. The suspects fled the scene in a black Toyota Camry, police said.

According to officers, all three suspects were wearing distinct clothing shown in the surveillance pictures from a robbery.

From the photographs, you can see the male wore a Space Jam hoodie with Bugs Bunny on the back and the two women had on scarfs, one wearing pink and black shoes.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

