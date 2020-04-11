CMPD: Man arrested at polling location for alleged trespassing wanted again by authorities

Police said after he was released from jail, Dunn allegedly returned to the polling site later that evening.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is looking for a man who was arrested Tuesday at a polling site in Mecklenburg County.

According to police, a man who identified himself as 36-year-old Justin Dunn voted at Precinct 202, located in Northern Mecklenburg County.

Police said after voting, Dunn, who was legally carrying an unconcealed firearm, continued to loiter in the parking lot of the voting site.

At around 10:34 a.m., CMPD received a call for service regarding Dunn possibly intimidating other voters. The man was asked to leave the property by an official presiding over the precinct location in front of officers and voluntarily left without further issues. Dunn was also banned from returning to that location by the precinct official, police said.

JUST IN: @CMPD is looking for Justin Dunn on another trespassing charge, now accused of again returning to the site Tuesday after his original release from jail. "Officers are working with court officials to determine if there have been any additional laws violated." #Defenders — Nate Morabito (@NateMorabito) November 4, 2020

At around 12:40 p.m., CMPD received another call that said Dunn had returned to the property. Upon officers’ arrival, they observed Dunn on the property. He was then placed under arrest and charged with 2nd-degree trespassing.

While Dunn, legally carrying a gun, claimed intimidation, police said he was possibly intimidating voters after he voted.

“I fear for my life when I’m in public, especially when there’s Black Lives Matter t-shirts," Dunn said.

CMPD said they were 'committed' to keeping voters safe.

"The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is committed to protecting the right of our community members to engage in safe, secure and unimpeded access to voting sites," a press release read.

