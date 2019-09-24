CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for a man in a reported attempted child abduction in southwest Charlotte.

According to police, the man is described as being Hispanic, in his early 20's with long brown curly hair. Police said he was last seen in the Kingsford Drive area.

The man was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt with dark blue shorts.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact police immediately.

