FLORISSANT, Mo. — Police are looking for a truck stolen and the special-needs dog that was inside at the time of the theft.

Florissant police said a white, 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 extended cab with Missouri plates 4YA-D07 was taken from the 1100 block of Verlene Drive. A brown Chihuahua named Champ was inside the truck when it was stolen.

The owner said the dog has special needs that require medication.

Anyone with information is asked to call Florissant police at 314-831-7000.

