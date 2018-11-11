MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — The Mount Holly Police Department responded a call shortly after 8 a.m. on November 11 in reference to a man with a stab wound to the chest.

Police responded to the call in the 400 block of Louise Avenue in Mount Holly, N.C. Police say the victim at the scene was transported to CaroMont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia, where he was pronounced dead.

The incident is currently under investigation, according to police.

Officials say no arrests have been made at this time.

The name of the victim has not been released as the family has not yet been informed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mount Holly Police Department at 704-827-4343 or the Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000.

This is an ongoing investigation. WCNC will release any additional information as it becomes available.

