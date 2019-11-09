TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Police say multiple people are hurt after a stabbing at a manufacturing facility in Tallahassee.

Officers said the stabbing happened around 8:37 a.m. Wednesday at Dyke Industries on Maryland Circle. Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare hospital said it received five patients, down from the earlier reported number of six. Police confirmed the number of those hurt.

"One patient is in serious condition; two patients are in fair condition; and two patients are in good condition," the hospital said in a statement.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 850-891-4200.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter