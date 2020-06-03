TEGA CAY, S.C. — One person is in custody after a standoff with police in Tega Cay Friday.

The individual, whose name was not released, was wanted on outstanding warrants, according to the Tega Cay Police Department.

The stand-off lasted for more than eight hours Friday.

"Heavy police presence on Palmyra Drive," the tweet read. "SLED, YCSO SWAT, and TCPD are attempting to serve an arrest warrant."

Our WCNC Charlotte reporter said they heard someone on a loudspeaker urging a person to surrender.

The street where the standoff was happening was blocked off and residents weren't able to get to their homes. Neighbors said it’s considered such a safe area that some people don’t even lock their doors.

“You’re kind of in this little bubble here, so it’s a really big shock to see something like this happening,” said neighbor Kim Versace.

Versace is among the residents who couldn’t get back to their homes.

Tega Cay Elementary School, which is about two miles away, was on a lockout during the SWAT situation. The lockout was lifted early Friday afternoon.

Versace said there are several kids in the area where the standoff was happening.

“This is an area kids ride their bikes up and down the street, and walk around the neighborhood,” she said.

“You don’t see this every day here, it’s definitely a little uncanny, a little worrisome, but they’re here to do a job,” another neighbor said

Along with the Tega Cay Police Department, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and York County Sheriff's Office were on-scene.

At this time, no other information regarding the standoff has been released.

OTHER STORIES ON WCNC