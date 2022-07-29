Road reopens in Ranlo after police investigation

Lowell Road was closed between Smyre Drive and Phillips Street as police investigated.

RANLO, N.C. — Lowell Road in Ranlo has reopened after being closed Friday afternoon due to police activity.

The Ranlo Police Department was conducting an investigation along Lowell Road, also known as Route 7, according to the Gastonia Police Department. Lowell Road was closed between Smyre Drive and Phillips Street. This is located north and west of Lowell, and to the west of Cox Road. Drivers were advised to use Interstate 85 as an alternate route.

The Gastonia Police Department is assisting the Ranlo police, according to their message on Twitter. Details about the investigation, and what prompted the police response, were not immediately available.

WCNC Charlotte has a news crew at the scene to learn more. Updates will be posted here as information becomes available.

