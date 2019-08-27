CRAMERTON, N.C. — Police are responding to reports of shots fired near the Mayworth School Apartments in Cramerton.

"The police are working to de-escalate the situtation," the Town of Cramerton posted on its Facebook page.

First responders are helping residents evacuate the building. According to the apartment complex website, the apartment homes are income-restricted, with communities specific to families and the elderly.

At this time, little information has been provided regarding the incident.

First Baptist Church of Cramerton, which borders the complex, is asking churchgoers to stay away.

"Please refrain from church campus due to law enforcement activities in the immediate area," the church tweeted.

NBC Charlotte has a crew headed to the scene and will update this developing story.

