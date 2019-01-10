CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina man is being sought on accusations that he raped a five-year-old child he was babysitting.

Officers are searching for 37-year-old Michael Brandon Bryan, according to multiple media reports in North Carolina. Bryan lives in Cove City in Craven County.

Deputies say he is wanted on felony charges of statutory rape of a child, and statutory sex offence.

Investigators said Bryan is driving a 2004 Chevrolet Avalanche with North Carolina license plate PLX-6128.

Anyone with information on Michael Brandon Bryan’s location should call the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6620, call Craven County Communications at 252-633-2357, or call your local law enforcement agency.