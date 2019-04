CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Late Friday night in Charlotte's Hidden Valley neighborhood, two people were shot.

It happened in the 1300 block of Pondella Drive.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police say the two victims were taken to the hospital and are expected to be okay.

Police say the victims were in their late teens to early 20s.

The search for the suspect is ongoing.

Officials ask anyone with information on the investigation to contact 704-334-1600.