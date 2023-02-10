Rock Hill police searching for two suspects in weekend shooting

Police are looking for two men involved in a shooting Saturday night on Riverchase Boulevard in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Police are searching for two suspects connected to a shooting over the weekend in Rock Hill.

The Rock Hill Police Department responded to a shooting on Riverchase Boulevard around 10:45 p.m. Saturday.

The department said a 31-year-old man was shot in the shoulder as he was walking with a friend.

The victim told police he got into an argument with two men who were walking by.

The victim said one of the men pulled out a handgun and shot him. Both suspects then ran away.

Police are still investigating the incident.

The two male suspects were described as 5'4" and 5'8" and were last seen wearing dark clothing and hooded sweatshirts.

If you have any information that could help, please contact the Rock Hill Police Department.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Pandora || TuneIn || Google Podcasts || iHeart

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Pandora || Google Podcasts || iHeart