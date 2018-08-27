CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Medic reports one patient has been transported to CMC after suffering multiple gunshot wounds on the I-77 tamp to I-85 Monday afternoon.
CMPD describes his injuries as serious, but non-life threatening.
Police said they are currently searching for the shooting suspect.
An intitial investigation indicated that a vehicle pulled along-side the victims vehicle and began shooting.
The ramp from I-77 north to I-85 north is closed due to the investigation.
