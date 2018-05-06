CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- There have been several cases of road rage across the Carolinas, with one of the most recent cases being caught on camera as it unfolded on I-77 in Charlotte.

The video is only 15 seconds long, but the fear could last a lifetime.

"Yeah, it's very scary," said Jonathan Frisk, a crime prevention specialist with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

NBC Charlotte showed Frisk the video and asked what drivers should do if they get caught in that situation.

"Immediately, once I see that big rig getting close to me, as long as I have a lane to my right or my left," Frisk said, "I'm going to signal and once it's safe, get over to the right or left."

Road rage cases are rising as temperatures heat up and tempers flare. In May, there were several cases, including a Mint Hill mom who was taking her six-year-old to school, and in Gastonia, where police say a man pulled a gun on another driver.

"I've been doing this almost 25 years and it's worse now than it's ever been," said Lt. John Rowell with Mint Hill Police Department.

Gasbuddy recently ranked North Carolina in the top five for aggressive and dangerous driving. The app followed millions of drivers, taking a closer look at road ragers, hard braking, speeding, and acceleration.

Videos like the one taken on I-77 are adding to already dangerous roadways for drivers. That close, going that fast, the damage could be deadly or catastrophic.

"Could absolutely be deadly," said Frisk. "There's no possible way, if I'm that driver and I have to brake in that situation, there's no way for that rig to not hit."

