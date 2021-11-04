Woman dies after suspect hits her, leaves the scene: Charlotte police

Officers say a burgundy Ford Expedition is the suspect vehicle

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte police are searching for a suspect they say fatally hit a woman early Sunday morning but did not stop to help her.

CMPD said in a news release a red Ford Expedition allegedly struck the woman on South Tryon Street near East Trade Street around 3:40 a.m. The 37-year-old pedestrian was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, but she died at the hospital. Her family has been notified of her passing.

Detectives say their investigation revealed she was cross the intersection at Tryon Street and Trade Street when she was hit by a burgundy-and-tan Ford Expedition. The driver of the SUV failed to remain on the scene and failed to call the police to report a crash.