Large police presence along Plaza Midwood

The U.S. Marshals were conducting law enforcement activity. CMPD and Medic are now on scene after a reported shooting.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There is a large law enforcement presence near Charlotte's Plaza Midwood neighborhood after what appears to be a shooting at a gas station Tuesday.

The U.S. Marshals Service is believed to have been conducting law enforcement activity at The Citgo gas station, located near the intersection of The Plaza and Parkwood Avenue when a shooting occurred.

It was not immediately known publicly who may have fired a weapon.

The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is now taking the lead on the shooting investigation, according to CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings.

It’s an incredibly emotional scene here. The victim’s loved ones are crying, yelling, hugging each other. It’s becoming tense at times, police trying to keep things calm @wcnc pic.twitter.com/cXf0Tz8r2P — Lana Harris (@LanaHarrisNews) March 23, 2021

"@CMPD is providing support resources to the U.S. Marshals Service following their investigation in the Eastway Division," CMPD tweeted around 11:30 a.m. "@CMPD officers were not involved in an officer-involved shooting."

Around 11:15 a.m., Medic paramedics were called to the scene for the reported shooting. The extent of any injuries was not immediately known publically.

A witness at the shooting, who did not want to be identified said she heard a couple of shots.

"My son said he heard 'get down' and a couple of shots," the woman described to WCNC Charlotte. "It's crazy."