CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person has died in the Steele Creek area, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police are investigating it as a homicide.

The incident is being investigated at the Tryon Park at Rivergate apartments in the 14200 block of Perugia Way on Monday.

Police say the call for service came in at 4:22 p.m. Monday. When they arrived at the scene, officers found a female with a gunshot wound inside an apartment. She was pronounced deceased on scene.

The suspect has been named as Edward Silk Garner Sr., 35, who was last seen driving a white 2000 S430 Mercedes with a sunroof with North Carolina plates HCV-1629. Police say he has warrants for Murder and Possession of Firearm by Felon and should be considered armed and dangerous.

He took his children from the scene and is believed to be in the company of Edward Silk Garner Jr, 18. Police say there are two missing children: Aziyah Sana'a Garner, 1, and 3-year-old Dior Muhammad, whose picture was not released.

An Amber Alert was issued for the two children.

Aziyah Sana'a Garner is a 1-year-old black female, approximately 2 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 26 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Dior Muhammad is a 3-year-old black female, approximately 3 feet tall, weighing 32 pounds. She has black hair, and brown eyes.

Initial information shows that the incident is domestic-related, according to police. Homicide Unit detectives canvassed the area to determine if there were additional witnesses.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Stick with NBC Charlotte for the latest on this developing story.

