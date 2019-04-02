BELMONT, North Carolina — As police departments throughout the Charlotte region grapple with a spike in car break-ins, the Belmont Police Department is testing out a new surveillance system to better identify thieves.

Belmont police officer T.J. Green said homeowner associations in the city began reaching out to the department after a string of car break-ins.

"We've had a lot of concern from our homeowners' association wanting to know what they can do to make their communities safer," Green said.

While home surveillance camera systems are now common, Green said they don't always make it easier on investigators trying to solve crimes.

"Home cameras like that will take a low-resolution video just for storage reasons," Green said.

Low-resolution video makes it tough to identify faces or cars of accused criminals. What investigators need are high-resolution images.

After doing research, Green and the department began testing cameras from Flock Security, which uses high-resolution photos instead of video.

"You get a lot better image quality than what we'd normally see," Green said.

The software is able to read license plates and identify how often a vehicle has passed a particular camera. The cameras are not able to access personal information about the driver, nor car registration information.

If neighborhoods decide to buy Flock's cameras, they can allow Belmont Police to have access -- but it's not required.

Tuesday, the department will be hosting a presentation on the cameras at 6 p.m. at Belmont Police Headquarters, located at 201 Chronicle Street in Belmont.