CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, three suspects are in custody after a pursuit in South End.

Police say the suspects carjacked an individual at gun point at Metro Division. After which, suspects fled from police.

The pursuit lasted about two minutes.

Police say all three suspects are now in custody. One suspect injured their knee while running. Otherwise, there were no injuries.

The pursuit ended at South Church Street and West Summit Street.

© 2018 WCNC