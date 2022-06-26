Police: Two arrested after shooting person in Mooresville

One person was injured after police say at least two men shot at houses and cars on Sunday morning.

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Two men are in custody in connection to a Sunday morning shooting that left one person injured.

Mooresville police were called to the area of Logan Street and Brookwood Street on Sunday around 12:30 a.m. in reference to multiple reports of shots fired at houses and cars.

Officers located numerous shell casings of different calibers located on the roadway along Logan Street.

While at the Logan Street scene, investigators learned a person injured from a gunshot to their back was at the Piedmont Point Apartments. This person was injured at the shooting on Logan Street, according to police.

The injured person was transported to a local hospital for treatment on their injuries. Police say the person is expected to recover.

Investigators issued search warrants on two residences in relation to the shooting. One of these locations was on Logan Street and the other was in Catawba County. Police say weapons and a vehicle used during the shooting were recovered at the latter location.

Mooresville police were able to arrest two people for the shooting: Jaylon Westbrook, 19, and Anazi Quiller, 18. Westbrook is charged with discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Quiller is charged with discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling.