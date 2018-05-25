The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has arrested a woman who allegedly threatened to 'shoot up' the Cook Out Restaurant located on York Center Drive in Charlotte, NC.

According to police, someone called dispatch early Friday morning telling them that there was a woman 'in a rage' possibly armed with a gun at Cookout.

Steele Creek Division Officers were responding to that location when they located the suspect at the intersection of S. Tryon Street and Westinghouse Blvd. Police said once they made contact with the suspect, she fled on foot. Police report the woman fired her handgun twice while police were pursuing her.

Officers continued to pursue the suspect on foot after she fired the shots and were able to take her into custody near the intersection of S. Tryon Street at Sandy Porter Road.

The officers involved in this incident were not injured and never fired their weapons. The suspect was not injured during the encounter.

Stay with NBC Charlotte as we update this developing story.

