CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Surveillance video shows a brazen crime in Charlotte's NoDa neighborhood. Two people can be seen smashing the front door at a popular ice cream shop.

One of them reached inside the door to unlock it, and they both ran straight for the register.

It happened at the Popbar on North Davidson Street around 11:30 p.m. Monday.

The owner posted on Facebook that the business will stay closed for two days as they repair the damage. On their Instagram, they posted an update saying they hoped those responsible would be held accountable.

At this time, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have not made any arrests in the investigation.

