FORT MILL, S.C. — As folks across the Carolinas start getting packages delivered to their doorstep for the holidays, porch pirates are waiting to grab the goods.

Police in Fort Mill showed NBC Charlotte a video of a case that happened off Highway 160. A woman walked up in broad daylight, snatched a couple of packages, and drove off. The incident was caught on a Ring doorbell.

Security experts said some thieves use delivery trucks to help find their targets.

"Many thieves are following delivery trucks around and simply waiting and watching."

Videos of people taking packages caught on home security devices are helpful. They show when a package was delivered as well as the crook who took it -- helpful information for investigators.

"Be so comfortable that you're not even looking over your shoulder and clearly driving up in somebody's driveway, it's somebody that's been doing this for, has to be months, and with the holiday season coming up, I'm sure it's going to happen a lot more."

The United States Postal Service offers "10 secure shipping tips" to make sure packages reach their destinations.

