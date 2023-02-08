Police issue warning about theft from post office mailboxes

Thieves have regularly targeted the mailboxes outside the post office on Tom Hall Street in Fort Mill, police say.

FORT MILL, S.C. — The U.S. Postal Service says thieves are regularly targeting the mailboxes outside a Fort Mill post office.

In a post on the Fort Mill Police Department's Facebook page, investigators are urging anyone who takes mail to the post office on Tom Hall Street to carry all mail to the drop boxes inside the lobby to prevent any possible theft. The lobby is open 24 hours a day.

The warning is an important reminder for anyone who pays bills or sends gifts to family and friends through the mail. If there's anything of value in a letter, such as a gift card, check or even cash, you don't want it sitting in the drop box overnight after collection hours.

Thieves are known to target the boxes hoping to score some easy money, and they have some unorthodox tactics, according to security experts.

"They take a water bottle, put some sticky stuff on it and kind of go fishing in the mailbox," Paige Hanson with Norton Lifelock told WCNC Charlotte news partner WFMY. "They swirl it around, the sticky stuff picks up the mail, they pull it out and then they have all this mail."

Thieves often use acetone like nail polish remover or paint thinner to lift the ink off the check, then change the amount and payee. Even if you don't drop checks in the mail, there are a few tips you can follow to protect yourself from criminals.

3 ways to protect your checking account

1. Always use a gel-based pen: The ink in a gel-based pen can't be lifted by acetone. You can find gel pens at Walmart and Target.

2. Put alerts on your checking account: You'll know when every transaction goes through and for how much.

3. When you give someone a check, ask them if they're going to mobile deposit the check: If so, ask them what they'd do with the check after scanning it. Most people just throw it out, making it easy pickings for thieves.

Consider asking the person to deposit the check in front of you and take your check back, or ask them to shred it when finished.

