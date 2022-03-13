OSHA investigation finds repeat safety violations after Greensboro USPS worker loses arm

The employee was a mechanic and suffered a life-changing injury back on September 27, 2021, according to the DOL.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — An employee working at the U.S. Postal Service Greensboro distribution center had to have an arm amputated after contacting a machine that had a safeguard removed, according to a release from the United States Department of Labor.

The employee was a mechanic and suffered a life-changing injury back on September 27, 2021, according to the DOL.

The department of labor said it inspected the facility, which operated as Greensboro Network Distribution Center, and found repeat and serious safety violations.

The violations included "failure to ensure safety guards were in place as required and allowing conveyor guards to be routinely removed, leaving workers at risk of injuries," according to the news release.

The department of labor also said the staff was not trained on how to operate equipment safely, according to Occupational Safety and Health Administration. OSHA rea Director Kimberley Morton made a statement about the negligence of the safety measures.

“The U.S. Postal Service ignored long-established safety standards and put workers at risk,” Morton said. “The USPS has an obligation to eliminate hazards to ensure safe working conditions and prevent another worker from suffering a tragic and life-altering injury.”

OSHA has since given the company two serious and two repeat citations, adding up to almost $170,918 in fines.

The Greensboro distribution center has 15 business days from the day they received the citation to respond to the changes.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.