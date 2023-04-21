Charlotte postal worker stole gun, destroyed mail he was carrying, feds say

30-year-old Demarkis Deon Houston was indicted on three federal charges.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte postal worker is facing allegations he not only destroyed mail entrusted to him, but even reportedly stole a gun he was supposed to deliver.

The U.S. District Attorney's Office said 30-year-old Demarkis Deon Houston was arrested on Thursday, April 20. He is now charged with mail destruction, theft of mail by a United States Postal Service employee, and possession of a stolen firearm.

Houston allegedly opened and destroyed mail entrusted to him on August 31, 2022. He also allegedly removed a 9mm firearm from the mail he was supposed to deliver on September 19 of the same year.

After his initial appearance in court, Houston was released on bond.

He could face up to five years in prison for each of the mail destruction and theft charges, and up to 10 years behind bars for possession of a stolen firearm. If convicted and handed down maximum sentences, Houston faces up to 20 years in prison.

