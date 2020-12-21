Pregnant woman, unborn baby killed in Fayetteville shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A pregnant woman and her unborn baby have died following a Sunday night shooting, according to Fayetteville police.
According to police, Sarah Lewis, 34, and Keith Lewis, 31, were both shot inside their home on Willow Street before 7:30 p.m.
Keith Lewis died at the scene from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and Sarah Lewis was taken to a Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, where she and her unborn baby died.
Police said no one else was harmed during the shooting, but a child who was in he home at the time is staying with other family members.
