Pregnant mother dies days after unborn baby killed in wreck with alleged drunk driver

Police said the accident happened at the intersection of Jonesboro Road and Morrow Road on Jan. 30.

MORROW, Ga. — A 18-year-old woman has died after being hospitalized as a result of accident involving an alleged drunk driver.

They added that the crash initially killed Ashley Acosta's unborn child, who she was pregnant with at the time of the wreck.

Morrow Police said the driver of a Ford F-150 pickup truck was under the influence of alcohol, didn't stop at a red light while traveling south on Jonesboro Road and crashed into a Chevrolet Cruze just before 2 a.m.

Officers added that the driver of the truck was arrested on the scene and is currently being charged with the following:

First degree vehicular feticide

Serious injury by vehicle

Driving under the influence of alcohol

Failure to obey a traffic control device

Ashley Acosta's mother, Elizabeth Robledo, who lives in Mexico, spoke exclusively with 11Alive reporter Paola Suro. The interviews were done in Spanish and have since been translated to English.

"My daughter is a fighter. She's full of love. Tender, sweet, compassionate. She’s a person who wants to push forward and get ahead in life. She has dreams and goals still," her mother told 11Alive on Tuesday.