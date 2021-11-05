Prison guard accused of engaging in sexual activity with an inmate

The guard, 26-year-old Ashley Danielle Hubbard admitted to having a relationship with the inmate and engaging in sexual activities.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A prison guard at the Lincoln Correctional Center in Lincolnton has been charged with sexual activity with an inmate, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reports.

According to officials, on Nov. 2, the sheriff’s office received a report of a prison guard engaging in sexual activity with an inmate. The guard, 26-year-old Ashley Danielle Hubbard, admitted to having a relationship with the inmate and engaging in sexual activities.

Following an investigation, a warrant was issued charging Hubbard with sexual act by a custodian. Hubbard was arrested on Dec. 13, and taken before a Lincoln County magistrate. She was placed under a $2,500 secured bond and processed at the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center.

