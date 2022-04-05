Pro-skateboarder arrested for sexual abuse, CMPD says

Police said Wayne Goff, aka ‘Ray,’ was a pro-skateboarder who used his role as a coach and mentor to sexually abuse children.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has arrested a pro-skateboarder who they say sexually abused at least eight kids dating back to 1993.

Police said Wayne Goff, aka ‘Ray,’ was a pro-skateboarder who used his role as a coach and mentor to sexually abuse children. According to police, Goff was arrested Monday with the help of Mount Holly Police at his home.

Goff was arrested on 10 warrants of indecent liberties, dating back to events in 1993, CMPD said.

CMPD is now asking anyone who may have been a victim to come forward.

"No matter how dated a case is CMPD will always seek justice for crime victims. If you or someone you know has been a victim of a crime, please send an email to Misty.James@cmpd.org or call 704-432-3905," CMPD said.

WCNC Charlotte is choosing to show the mugshots of the suspects in this case because police believe there could be more victims.

