CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An out-of-town doctor and the CEO of a drug disposal company was seriously injured in a shooting that happened in uptown Charlotte Monday afternoon.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 16-year-old Raheem Shacklette was charged with attempted murder in the shooting of 74-year-old John Waldron Holaday.

NBC Charlotte learned a fight between two people at the Epicentre led to the shooting. Holaday was not involved in the argument.

"When the officers arrived, they located Holaday in the street with an apparent gunshot wound," the police department said in a released statement.

Holaday was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Medic.

"MEDIC and Charlotte Fire Department arrived almost immediately due to their close proximity while attending to an unrelated fire call," CMPD said.

According to his company, DisposeRx, Chairman, Founder and CEO John Holaday, Ph.D., was walking to a business meeting in uptown before he was randomly shot.

His company has released the following statement:

“The DisposeRx family is in shock that a random unrelated altercation could result in profound injuries to our chief executive officer,” said William Simpson, DisposeRx President. “But we know John. He is strong and healthy, and he is a fighter. We will stand by John, his wife and sons as he recovers, and we remain committed to fulfilling his vision and mission at DisposeRx. We’d like to thank the Charlotte emergency responders for their prompt onsite care provided to John.”

Witnesses who work nearby at the Epicentre described what they saw.

“People said there was a fight happening, witness Jerrell Cuevas said. “As soon as I turned the corner that’s when the gun went off and everyone just took off.”

Police say the person shot was an innocent bystander. Those visiting uptown say knowing a crime like this could happen to anyone and leaves them feeling uneasy.

“That’s the scariest part,” Stephanie Finn said. “You know the person who got shot had nothing to do with anything.”

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department held a news conference on Tuesday to discuss how rare this type of shooting is.

"I can tell you that uptown is in fact safe," CMPD Captain Julie Barry said. "It's not about the location per se, it's about a 16-year-old who is making a bad decision and it ends up hurting an innocent bystander."

Firefighters were battling a fire near Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen at One Bank of America plaza. That fire started around 2:45 p.m. and took 65 firefighters to get the flames under control.

