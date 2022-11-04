Lori Vallow Daybell to face death penalty, court documents show

Lori Vallow Daybell and her husband Chad are currently in custody in Idaho, facing charges in the deaths of her children, Tylee and JJ, who used to live in Arizona.

Prosecutors in Idaho intend to seek the death penalty for Lori Vallow Daybell, according to court filings filed late Monday.

Lori Vallow Daybell and her husband Chad Daybell are currently in custody in Idaho, facing charges in the deaths of her children, Tylee and JJ, who used to live in Arizona. Both Chad and Lori are also facing additional charges connected to the deaths of their former spouses.

Lori Vallow Daybell was arraigned before an Idaho judge last month after a court order revealed her competency had been restored and her case can move forward. Chad was arraigned last year after the charges were filed in May 2021.

Both Chad and Lori Vallow Daybell pleaded not guilty to all charges against them in Idaho. Chad Daybell also faces the death penalty.

Lori moved to Idaho with the kids from Arizona in September 2019. They disappeared before the end of the month.

After the kids' disappeared, Daybell's first wife, Tammy Daybell, died in October 2019. Originally, it was believed she died in her sleep, but investigators later determined her death was suspicious, exhumed her body, and charged Daybell and Lori with her death.

A few weeks after Tammy's death, Lori and Chad Daybell got married in Hawaii.

Investigators believe Lori and Chad Daybell had returned to Rexburg until police first came around for a welfare check on her kids around Thanksgiving 2019.

Lori and Chad Daybell then disappeared to Hawaii until Lori was originally arrested for failing to produce her kids in February 2020 and extradited back to Idaho in March of that year. Chad Daybell would later be arrested in June after the children's bodies were discovered on his property.

Prosecutors are planning to have a joint trial for Chad and Lori Vallow Daybell. Chad Daybell waived his right to a speedy trial while Lori's case was stayed while she was under a mental health evaluation. During that time, Chad's trial was scheduled for January 2023.

But Lori Vallow Daybell did not waive her right to a speedy trial and had to have her trial scheduled within six months, putting her case on the docket for October 2022. Prosecutors have filed to delay her case until January so she and Chad can still be a tried together. A judge will decide whether to approve or deny that delay.

