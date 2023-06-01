Prosecutors will not seek death penalty in brutal Easter Day murder case

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Thursday, prosecutors announced that they will not be seeking the death penalty in the case of 36-year-old Miquel Gonzalez-Rasalas.
Gonzalez-Rasalas has been charged with the murder of 35-year-old Laura Miller in a case that left a gruesome scene. The incident occurred on Easter Sunday at the Stone Gate Apartments in east Charlotte.
According to prosecutors, the victim's body was dismembered and found surrounded with three crosses and salt poured around the room.
Gonzales-Rosalas is currently being held without bond and his next court date is scheduled for July 27.
