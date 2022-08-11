Man accused of killing his daughter's mother will not receive death penalty, prosecutors say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte man accused of murdering the mother of his daughter will not face the death penalty if he is convicted of the crime.
On Monday, a court hearing was held for Corey Mcilwain-Patterson, 29, who is charged with the February murder of Jaqusica Wilson, 27.
During the hearing, prosecutors decided that they will not seek the death penalty for Mcilwain-Patterson if he is convicted.
According to police, Wilson was found dead on Feb. 13 with a gunshot wound at a home on Swan Drive near Meadowlark Landing Drive.
Investigators believed Mcilwain-Patterson abducted their 3-year-old girl after killing Wilson and issued an Amber Alert for the missing child.
Both Mcilwain-Patterson and the child were found later that day.
Mcilwain-Patterson was charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He has remained in Mecklenburg County jail since his arrest as the judge did not grant him a bond.
RELATED: 'He’s in God’s hands, paradise' | Juvenile killed in west Charlotte shooting, CMPD confirms
According to court records, Mcilwain-Patterson has multiple previous convictions for robbery and burglary-related charges.
Mcilwain-Patterson's next court date is scheduled for Nov. 7.
Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.
WCNC will only air or post a mugshot if the person has been formally charged with a crime and in a few other cases. The exceptions include: If it appears the person could be a danger to themselves or others or if they are wanted by authorities; to differentiate between people with a common name; if the photos could encourage more victims to come forward. The news-editorial leadership may also decide to use a mugshot based on the severity of the crime(s) committed and/or the level of public interest in the crime and ensuing criminal proceedings.
WCNC Charlotte is choosing to show the mugshots of the suspects in this case because Corey Mcilwain-Patterson is accused of murder.