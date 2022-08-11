Man accused of killing his daughter's mother will not receive death penalty, prosecutors say

Corey Patterson, 29, is accused of killing the mother of his child in February.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte man accused of murdering the mother of his daughter will not face the death penalty if he is convicted of the crime.

On Monday, a court hearing was held for Corey Mcilwain-Patterson, 29, who is charged with the February murder of Jaqusica Wilson, 27.

During the hearing, prosecutors decided that they will not seek the death penalty for Mcilwain-Patterson if he is convicted.

According to police, Wilson was found dead on Feb. 13 with a gunshot wound at a home on Swan Drive near Meadowlark Landing Drive.

Investigators believed Mcilwain-Patterson abducted their 3-year-old girl after killing Wilson and issued an Amber Alert for the missing child.

Both Mcilwain-Patterson and the child were found later that day.

Mcilwain-Patterson was charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He has remained in Mecklenburg County jail since his arrest as the judge did not grant him a bond.

According to court records, Mcilwain-Patterson has multiple previous convictions for robbery and burglary-related charges.

Mcilwain-Patterson's next court date is scheduled for Nov. 7.

