Crime

Man accused of killing his daughter's mother will not receive death penalty, prosecutors say

Corey Patterson, 29, is accused of killing the mother of his child in February.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte man accused of murdering the mother of his daughter will not face the death penalty if he is convicted of the crime.

On Monday, a court hearing was held for Corey Mcilwain-Patterson, 29, who is charged with the February murder of Jaqusica Wilson, 27. 

During the hearing, prosecutors decided that they will not seek the death penalty for Mcilwain-Patterson if he is convicted. 

According to police, Wilson was found dead on Feb. 13 with a gunshot wound at a home on Swan Drive near Meadowlark Landing Drive.

Investigators believed Mcilwain-Patterson abducted their 3-year-old girl after killing Wilson and issued an Amber Alert for the missing child.

Both Mcilwain-Patterson and the child were found later that day.

Mcilwain-Patterson was charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He has remained in Mecklenburg County jail since his arrest as the judge did not grant him a bond.

According to court records, Mcilwain-Patterson has multiple previous convictions for robbery and burglary-related charges.

Mcilwain-Patterson's next court date is scheduled for Nov. 7.

