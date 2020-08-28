CMPD investigating north Charlotte shooting

One person was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot in north Charlotte Friday morning.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was seriously injured in a shooting in north Charlotte Friday morning, officials said.

According to Medic, emergency crews were called to a reported shooting in the 1900 block of Prospect Drive, near the intersection of Reagan Drive and West Sugar Creek Road, around 8 a.m. Medic said one person was taken to Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said officers responding to the shooting detained a person of interest at the scene. CMPD has not identified that person or determined their role in the shooting. No further information was released by CMPD.

Anyone with information about this shooting or any other incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.