CMPD: Beware of parking scam

Fake QR codes have been placed on real parking meters in an attempt to steal credit card information, police warn.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are warning about a potential QR code scam that tries to steal credit card information by posing as parking payment websites.

In a message posted to social media this week, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department forewarned about the scam, which they say has "been reported in jurisdictions outside the Charlotte-Mecklenburg area." In these instances, fake QR codes were placed over legitimate QR codes. The codes misdirected consumers away from safe payment websites.

The concern is that fake websites could steal credit card information and misdirect funds away from the intended business. This could create a situation where a car is ticketed or towed because of unpaid parking.

CMPD advises:

Do not scan a code if it looks suspicious, tampered, or covered up

Do not download a QR code scanner app. Use the built-in scanner in your phone's camera app

Do not open links from strangers or unverified sources that include a QR code

Check the URL and domain name of the site that the QR code takes you to, and make sure it is authentic and secure

Secure websites typically have a lock icon, or an "s" in the "https" portion of the web address, to indicate the website is encrypted and secure.

QR codes can be scanned using the camera app on a cell phone. The codes direct users to a website for payment or other information. Since QR codes can easily be made online, anyone can print out a self-made QR code.