CMPD: Beware of parking scam

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are warning about a potential QR code scam that tries to steal credit card information by posing as parking payment websites.
In a message posted to social media this week, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department forewarned about the scam, which they say has "been reported in jurisdictions outside the Charlotte-Mecklenburg area." In these instances, fake QR codes were placed over legitimate QR codes. The codes misdirected consumers away from safe payment websites.
The concern is that fake websites could steal credit card information and misdirect funds away from the intended business. This could create a situation where a car is ticketed or towed because of unpaid parking.
For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app and enable push notifications.
CMPD advises:
- Do not scan a code if it looks suspicious, tampered, or covered up
- Do not download a QR code scanner app. Use the built-in scanner in your phone's camera app
- Do not open links from strangers or unverified sources that include a QR code
- Check the URL and domain name of the site that the QR code takes you to, and make sure it is authentic and secure
Secure websites typically have a lock icon, or an "s" in the "https" portion of the web address, to indicate the website is encrypted and secure.
QR codes can be scanned using the camera app on a cell phone. The codes direct users to a website for payment or other information. Since QR codes can easily be made online, anyone can print out a self-made QR code.
WCNC Charlotte's Where's The Money series is all about leveling the playing in the Carolinas by helping others and breaking down barriers. WCNC Charlotte doesn't want our viewers to be taken advantage of, so we’re here to help. Watch previous stories where we ask the question “Where’s the Money” in the YouTube playlist below and subscribe to get updated when new videos are uploaded.