Queens University basketball coach charged with DWI

Queens basketball coach Grant Leonard will be suspended five games following his arrest for DWI over Halloween weekend, university officials announced.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Queens University men's basketball coach Grant Leonard is suspended for the team's first five games of the season following his arrest for DWI, the school announced Friday.

Leonard was charged with DWI last week, according to a news release from Queens University. His suspension is pending further review by the school and forthcoming legal proceedings.

University officials said in a statement they will not make further comment on Leonard's arrest and will follow school policies for any other Queens employee.

Queens opens the season next week against Marshall University. The 2022-23 season is the Royals' first season competing in Division I. They will compete in the ASUN Conference. The 2022-23 season is the first of a four-year transition period to Division I.

Queens fields 30 men's and women's athletic teams but does not have football. The ASUN, formerly known as the Atlantic Sun, is based in Atlanta and has 14 member institutions. Queens University is the league's only North Carolina-based member.

