R. Kelly becomes inmate at North Carolina prison

GRANVILLE COUNTY, N.C. — R. Kelly is currently being held at a federal prison in Granville County.
The disgraced singer has been convicted of numerous child sex crimes as well as sex trafficking.
56-year-old Robert Sylvester Kelly is currently an inmate at Federal Correctional Institution Butner Medium I on Old NC Highway 75 in Butner.
The medium-security prison has 771 inmates, according to its website.
