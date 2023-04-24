R. Kelly becomes inmate at North Carolina prison

Disgraced R&B singer R. Kelly was convicted of numerous child sex crimes as well as sex trafficking. He's now being held at a federal prison in Granville County.

GRANVILLE COUNTY, N.C. — R. Kelly is currently being held at a federal prison in Granville County.

The disgraced singer has been convicted of numerous child sex crimes as well as sex trafficking.

56-year-old Robert Sylvester Kelly is currently an inmate at Federal Correctional Institution Butner Medium I on Old NC Highway 75 in Butner.

The medium-security prison has 771 inmates, according to its website.

