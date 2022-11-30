Father of driver in deadly Raleigh Christmas Parade truck crash faces gun charge

RALEIGH, N.C. — The father of the driver charged in the Raleigh Christmas Parade crash that killed an 11-year-old girl is facing a gun charge.
Christopher Glass, 49, of Goode, Va., is charged with bringing a firearm in a parade, court records show. He does not face any charges related to the crash.
Christopher Glass' son, Landen Glass, is charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, careless and reckless, improper equipment, unsafe movement and carrying a firearm in a parade.
Hailey Brooks, 11, was dancing in the Nov. 19 parade with CC & Company Dance Complex. She was struck and killed by an out-of-control pickup truck driven by Landen Glass that lost its brakes.
