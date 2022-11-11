Teen suspected of mass shooting in Raleigh now in juvenile detention center, police say

The suspect is now reportedly well enough to make the move.

RALEIGH, N.C. — The teenage suspect in a Raleigh mass shooting is well enough to move from WakeMed to a juvenile detention facility, Raleigh police tell WRAL News.

Austin Thompson, 15, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, including a gunshot wound to the head, on the night of Oct. 13. Since that time, he had been under 24-hour guard.

On Thursday, Thompson was moved from WakeMed to the Wake County Juvenile Detention Center, police said. Another source said he was then transferred to a juvenile detention center with medical facilities outside of the Triangle.

