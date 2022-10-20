Raleigh police release new report on mass shooting that killed 5

A new report from the Raleigh Police Department on Thursday could uncover missing details about the Oct. 13 mass shooting in an east Raleigh neighborhood.

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Raleigh Police Department on Thursday released its "five-day report" about the Oct. 13 mass shooting in an east Raleigh neighborhood.

The report states Austin Thompson, the suspect in the Raleigh mass shooting, shot and stabbed his brother James Thompson before killing four others.

According to the report, the 15-year-old suspect, identified as Austin Thompson, was found wearing camouflage clothing with a shotgun, a handgun, a large hunting knife and several types of ammunition

The report did not specify how the gunman acquired the weapons used on Oct. 13. The collective motive for these attacks is still unknown, the report states.

Raleigh police officers fired 23 rounds, which were fired in the direction of the outbuilding where Austin Thompson fired upon officers.

Authorities believe the victims were shot in the following order: James Thompson, Marcille Gardner, Nicole Connors and her dog, Officer Gabriel Torres, Mary Marshall, Susan Karnatz, and Officer Clark. The seven victims ranged in age from 16 to 60.

Austin Thompson remains hospitalized. It is unclear whether the 15-year-old's gunshot wound was self-inflicted or if it came from police.

The five-day report is released as a method of transparency between police and the community.

WRAL News is still going through the findings of the report.

